Madrid Conference Puts Med ECA on Agenda

Spain: awareness. File image/Pixabay.

An emission control area (ECA) in the Mediterranean region will be the focus of an event in Madrid next month.

The event, a conference on developing an ECA to cover the Mediterranean with input from the Spanish government and the European Commission, takes place on March 18.

Beate Klunder, transport policy officer with environmental group Nabu, said the aim of the conference is raise awareness of issue in Spain both in government and among the wider public.

Nabu along with other non-governmental organisations is sponsoring the event.

A similar conference was held in Paris in May last year.

From the start of next year, the global fleet must use marine fuel capped at 0.5% sulfur. However, in an ECA that cap is set lower at 0.1%.