Yara Marine Eyes Wider Ship Tech Role

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Attracting start up interest. File Image / Pixabay.

A new marine technology venture from scrubber maker Yara Marine kicks off next week.

Yara's X accelerator programme wants to tap into the start up community's pot of ideas and projects to expand the company's reach from making exhaust abatement systems to the broader field of sustainable shipping technologies, according to maritime news provider Tradewinds.

"We see that the retrofit market for scrubbers will decline over the next years and that will trigger a shift in how we do our business," Yara's manager for marine strategy and business development, Thomas Eik Gabestad, was quoted as saying.

"We need to also include other technologies that support the business fundamentals of the scrubbers," he added.

The programme will send out invitations to the global start-up community to pitch ideas.

The final candidates will then go before a jury of internal and external judges where one or two winners will be selected towards the end of October.

Winners will be awarded a financial prize and a six-month customised accelerator project with Yara Marine.

According to Gabestad, the company is looking for start-ups that have not been picked up by venture capitalists or are part of an existing accelerator, but that can show they have a team with some substance to bring a product to market.