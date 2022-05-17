Kiel Shore Power System to Be Among Largest in Europe

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Upon completion by the end of 2023, it will be possible to connect up to six ships at the port to the land-based grid simultaneously. Image Credit: Port of Kiel

A deal to expand shore power facilities at Kiel will make the German port's system among the largest in Europe.

Seehafen Kiel GmbH has signed a deal with Siemens AG to add a third and fourth shore power system at the port, the Port of Kiel said in a statement on its website last week.

Upon completion by the end of 2023, it will be possible to connect up to six ships at the port to the land-based grid simultaneously.

"I am very pleased about the trust placed in us by the seaport of Kiel and the contract to install the third and fourth Kiel shore power system in the Ostuferhafen," Lars Nürnberger, a spokesman for Siemens, said in the statement.

"The type and size of the system not only make it one of the largest in Europe, but at the same time the Port of Kiel once again puts itself at the forefront of German seaports in terms of sustainability."

Shore power connections allow ships to connect to the land-based grid for their power needs while at berth, removing the emissions generated from the ship's use of bunker fuel. If the power provided comes from renewable capacity, the use of the systems cuts the ship's overall GHG emissions.

Shore power is likely to be of most use to smaller vessels in the cruise and passenger segments.