BUNKER JOBS: Cargo Trader – Dubai or Greece

by Ship & Bunker News Team
Monday September 29, 2025

A leading international trading company is seeking two exceptional Cargo Traders to join their expanding team in either Dubai or Greece.

Requirements:

  • Several years of proven experience in cargo trading
  • Strong commercial acumen and negotiation skills
  • Excellent communication and relationship-building abilities
  • Team-oriented approach (no lone wolves)
  • Strong reputation for integrity and reliability
  • Long-term mindset (not a job hopper)

What’s on Offer:

  • A supportive and stable work environment with low turnover
  • Generous credit lines and a proactive approach to deal financing
  • A culture that values both competence and collaboration
  • Competitive, lucrative compensation package with full benefits

If you are an experienced trader seeking a new challenge with a company that invests in its people and supports long-term careers, we would like to hear from you.

Apply now in confidence.

vernon@maritimerecruitmentcompany.com

To contact the editor responsible for this story email us at editor@shipandbunker.com