BUNKER JOBS: Cargo Trader – Dubai or Greece

A leading international trading company is seeking two exceptional Cargo Traders to join their expanding team in either Dubai or Greece.

Requirements:

Several years of proven experience in cargo trading

Strong commercial acumen and negotiation skills

Excellent communication and relationship-building abilities

Team-oriented approach (no lone wolves)

Strong reputation for integrity and reliability

Long-term mindset (not a job hopper)

What’s on Offer:

A supportive and stable work environment with low turnover

Generous credit lines and a proactive approach to deal financing

A culture that values both competence and collaboration

Competitive, lucrative compensation package with full benefits

If you are an experienced trader seeking a new challenge with a company that invests in its people and supports long-term careers, we would like to hear from you.

Apply now in confidence.

vernon@maritimerecruitmentcompany.com