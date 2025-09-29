EMEA News
BUNKER JOBS: Cargo Trader – Dubai or Greece
Monday September 29, 2025
Vernon Jayanathan is director of Maritime Recruitment Company Ltd. Image Credit: Vernon Jayanathan
A leading international trading company is seeking two exceptional Cargo Traders to join their expanding team in either Dubai or Greece.
Requirements:
- Several years of proven experience in cargo trading
- Strong commercial acumen and negotiation skills
- Excellent communication and relationship-building abilities
- Team-oriented approach (no lone wolves)
- Strong reputation for integrity and reliability
- Long-term mindset (not a job hopper)
What’s on Offer:
- A supportive and stable work environment with low turnover
- Generous credit lines and a proactive approach to deal financing
- A culture that values both competence and collaboration
- Competitive, lucrative compensation package with full benefits
If you are an experienced trader seeking a new challenge with a company that invests in its people and supports long-term careers, we would like to hear from you.
Apply now in confidence.