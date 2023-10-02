Cepsa Supplies Biofuels to Container Ship in Barcelona

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Cepsa supplying biofuels. Image Credit / Cepsa

Physical marine fuels supplier Cepsa has added Barcelona to Algeciras as a source of supply of biofuel bunkers.

The company supplied biodiesel to a box ship operated by Hapag-Lloyd in the Mediterranean port, it said.

A quarter of the second-generation biofuel suppied comprises used cooking oils, the company added.

In addtion to barge deliveries in Algeciras and the Gibraltar Strait and now Barcelona, the company can supply biofuel by tanker in many of the ports where it has a presence.

The overal aim, according to head of marine fuels at the company, Samir Fernandez, is to make the fuels available in all the ports the company operates in. In addition, Cepsa intends to be the lead biofuel producer on the Iberian peninsula by 2030.