Malik Supply Launches Biofuel Blend Sales in Landskrona

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The firm recently made a delivery of a B30 blend containing 30% HVO and 70% DMA MGO at the Swedish port. File Image / Pixabay

Marine fuel supplier Malik Supply has made its first delivery of a biofuel bunker blend in Landskrona, Sweden.

The firm recently made a delivery of a B30 blend containing 30% HVO and 70% DMA MGO at Landskrona, it said in a LinkedIn post on Monday.

The firm has the ISCC EU certification noting its sustainability credentials to carry out biofuel sales of this type.

Demand for biofuel bunker blends is increasing as shipowners take them on as a drop-in replacement for conventional fuels with a lower carbon footprint, allowing them to reduce GHG emissions without investing in new ships capable of running on other alternative fuels.