TotalEnergies Plans Oman LNG Bunker Production Facility

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Oman could soon be supplying LNG as a bunker fuel from Sohar. File Image / Pixabay

French energy company TotalEnergies is considering developing an LNG bunker production facility in Oman.

The company announced a series of LNG-related deals with the Omani government this week. As part of those deals Marsa LNG, a company jointly owned by TotalEnergies and the Oman National Oil Company, will be set up to produce natural gas from Oman's Block 10 site.

It is intended that Marsa LNG will "subsequently develop a low-carbon LNG plant in Sohar, powered by solar energy, for the production of LNG for bunker fuel," the company said in a statement on its website on Wednesday.

TotalEnergies is currently the largest supplier of LNG as a bunker fuel, with a contract to supply French container line CMA CGM's gas-powered boxships.

The Oman Oil Marketing Company and Hormuz Marine recently launched bunker supply at the Port of Duqm in Oman.