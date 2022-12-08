BUNKER JOBS: Peninsula Seeks Cargo Operations Executive in Gibraltar

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The role is based in Peninsula's Gibraltar office. Image Credit: Peninsula

Global marine fuel supplier and trading firm Peninsula is seeking to hire a cargo operations executive in Gibraltar.

The company is looking for candidates with a thorough understanding of the cargo operations process, ideally in Gibraltar specifically, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Closely coordinating with counterparties including shipping agents, cargo suppliers/customers, surveyors, and Cargo traders for following the operations properly

Endeavour to provide notice of potential issues to trading teams as well as proactively look for solutions

Ensure local customs procedures are fulfilled

Proactively chase for Cargo docs, invoices, and other relevant documentation from all parties involved in the operation

Advising of port dues, calling costs and other related costs at the point of quoting and following through to ensure correct invoicing

Organisation and monitoring of daily terminal operations

Supporting local and worldwide traders within the company

Ensure correct and timely updates in the trading application (PTA) for all operations

Adhere to all procedures/processes & policies regarding usage of Company information systems, including CRM, trips, trading platform, expenses and leads

Staying current with all relevant industry news

Knowledge of Customs Regulation that applies in Europe

Closely coordinating with barges ops for daily operations

Closely coordinating with ship brokers for FOB cargo positions

