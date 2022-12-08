BUNKER JOBS: Peninsula Seeks Cargo Operations Executive in Gibraltar

by Ship & Bunker News Team
Thursday December 8, 2022

Global marine fuel supplier and trading firm Peninsula is seeking to hire a cargo operations executive in Gibraltar.

The company is looking for candidates with a thorough understanding of the cargo operations process, ideally in Gibraltar specifically, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

  • Closely coordinating with counterparties including shipping agents, cargo suppliers/customers, surveyors, and Cargo traders for following the operations properly
  • Endeavour to provide notice of potential issues to trading teams as well as proactively look for solutions
  • Ensure local customs procedures are fulfilled
  • Proactively chase for Cargo docs, invoices, and other relevant documentation from all parties involved in the operation
  • Advising of port dues, calling costs and other related costs at the point of quoting and following through to ensure correct invoicing
  • Organisation and monitoring of daily terminal operations
  • Supporting local and worldwide traders within the company
  • Ensure correct and timely updates in the trading application (PTA) for all operations
  • Adhere to all procedures/processes & policies regarding usage of Company information systems, including CRM, trips, trading platform, expenses and leads
  • Staying current with all relevant industry news
  • Knowledge of Customs Regulation that applies in Europe
  • Closely coordinating with barges ops for daily operations
  • Closely coordinating with ship brokers for FOB cargo positions

