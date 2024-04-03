World Fuel Services Appoints Global Marine Credit and Risk Director in London

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Allen has worked for World Fuel Services since January 2020. Image Credit: Tristan Allen / LinkedIn

Global fuel supplier World Fuel Services has appointed a director of global marine credit and risk in London.

Tristan Allen has been appointed to the role of global marine credit and risk director as of this month, he said in an update to his LinkedIn profile on Tuesday.

Allen has worked for World Fuel Services since January 2020, serving previously as senior EMEA and Americas credit manager.

He had earlier worked for Peninsula in London from September 2011 to December 2019, firstly as a credit analyst and then as a senior credit analyst.

World Fuel Services sold a total of 16.8 million mt of bunker fuels in 2023, down from 19.1 million mt the previous year.