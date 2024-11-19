Shipoil Hires Trading Manager in Dubai

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Lazarikos previously worked for Milaha in Doha from September 2019 to this month. Image Credit: Nikolaos Lazarikos / LinkedIn

Marine fuel and lubricant trading firm Shipoil has hired a trading manager in Dubai.

Nikolaos Lazarikos has joined Shipoil as trading manager in Dubai as of this month, he said in an update to his LinkedIn profile.

Lazarikos previously worked for Milaha in Doha from September 2019 to this month, serving most recently as head of bunker sales.

He had earlier worked for Termoil in Greece from 2014 to 2019.

Shipoil was founded in 1977, focusing initially on bunker and lubricants trading at Piraeus before shifting more recently to a global focus.

"Shipoil is able to provide guaranteed quality products and services of latest ISO specifications, giving priority to proper delivery concerning time, quality and quantity," the company says on its website.

"Shipoil is achieving the most competitive prices taking advantage of its excellent relationship with the suppliers."