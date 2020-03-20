LNG Bunker Supply Continues in Northwest Europe Despite Virus Outbreak

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company operates an LNG bunkering pontoon in Rotterdam. Image Credit: Titan LNG

LNG bunker supply is continuing in Northwest Europe despite the COVID-19 pandemic, according to fuel supplier Titan LNG.

"Currently there are no limitations on the loading of LNG from any of the terminals we load from and the transport companies contracted by Titan," the company said in a statement on its website.

Titan "supports the need to continue business operations amid ongoing epidemic outbreak prevention and control measures to ensure the return to a normal work rhythm as well as a healthy global economy as soon as possible."

The company operates an LNG bunkering pontoon in the port of Rotterdam, and is expecting to take delivery of a second for customers at Antwerp later this year.