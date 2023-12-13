Vessels Attacked off Yemeni Coast: Report

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Red sea: maritime security re-evaluation. File Image / Pixabay.

Two vessels have been fired on from a speedboat off the coast of the Yemeni port of Hodeidah in the Red Sea.

A chemical tanker reported an "exchange of fire" with a speedboat 55 nautical miles off Hodeidah, adding that the boat approached the tanker and initiated the gunfire at a distance of 300 metres, Reuters reported citing maritime security entity Ambrey.

Shortly after the tanker incident, the speedboat approached a bulk carrier 52 nautical miles off Hodeidah's shores, the report said.

The reported incidents are in line with a series of attacks directed at international shipping from Yemen initiated by Houthi military forces.

The growing Houthi threat could disrupt commercial shipping and pose risks to international maritime navigation in what is a critical maritime route, according to maritime security specialist Dryad Global.

"The Houthis' capability to carry out these threats and the potential for escalation necessitate a reevaluation of maritime security strategies in the region," the agency said in its latest maritime security advisory.