Shipping Included in €422 Million EU Support for Alternative Fuels

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The EU has shortlisted 39 projects for funding, including key bunkering and onshore power projects. File Image / Pixabay

The EU has selected 39 projects to receive about €422 million ($435 million) in funding to support the development of alternative fuel supply infrastructure across the trans-European transport network, including the maritime sector.

“These projects have been selected under the first cut-off deadline of the 2024-2025 Alternative Fuels Infrastructure Facility (AFIF) of the Connecting Europe Facility (CEF), the EU funding programme supporting European transport infrastructure,” the European Commission said in a statement on its website last week.

Among the selected projects are initiatives for port's onshore power systems, as well as ammonia and methanol bunkering infrastructure.

Spanish energy firm Moeve (formerly Cepsa) has had two projects shortlisted for ammonia and methanol bunkering. The company seeks to develop alternative fuel bunkering infrastructure in Algeciras, including bunkering vessels and piping systems.

These two projects are set to receive a combined total of approximately €30 million in funding.

Meanwhile, projects for onshore power systems at Denmark’s Port of Fredericia and France’s Ports of Cherbourg and Ouistreham have also been shortlisted by the EC.

The EC will now finalise the funding decision in the coming months, after which the results will be officially confirmed.