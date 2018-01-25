GoodFuels Partners With VARO Energy to Bring Biofuel Bunkers to Rotterdam

GoodFuels Marine says it will work with Reinplus Fiwado Bunker. File Image / Pixabay

GoodFuels Marine says it will work with VARO Energy subsidiary Reinplus Fiwado Bunker, making biofuels from GoodFuels Marine available at the port of Rotterdam and along inland shipping routes in the Netherlands through the Reinplus Fiwado Bunker's network.

"Due to climate targets and stricter emission requirements, the demand for alternative shipping fuels is increasing," said Ben van Kol, Managing Director of Reinplus Fiwado Bunker.

"We are proud to provide our shipping customers with sustainable biofuels through the collaboration between GoodFuels Marine and our parent company VARO Energy. We will ensure that these fuels are available throughout our entire bunker network."

“ The demand for alternative shipping fuels is increasing Ben van Kol, Managing Director, Reinplus Fiwado Bunker

Dirk Kronemeijer, CEO of GoodFuels Marine, commenting on the development, said: "we are very pleased that this collaboration will enable us to offer one of the most climate-friendly options for shipping through the largest inland bunker network in the Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp region. We are confident that this will further accelerate the sustainability of shipping."

As Ship & Bunker reported last year, Astrid Sonneveld, Director of International Business Development Marine at GoodFuels has said drop-in biofuels could account for as much as 10 percent of the global marine fuel mix by 2030.