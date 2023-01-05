Port of Southampton Sees 42 Shore Power Operations in Nine Months

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Southampton saw a total of 489 cruise ship calls last year. Image Credit: Associated British Ports

The Port of Southampton in the UK has seen a total of 42 shore power operations since its new service launched early last year.

A total of 15 vessels took on shore power at the port in 42 operations since the connection went live at Southampton's Horizon and Mayflower cruise terminals in April, Associated British Ports said in a statement on its website on Wednesday.

Shore power connections allow ships to connect to the land-based grid for their power needs while at berth, reducing emissions if the power comes from renewable sources. The connections can also be used to recharge batteries for those vessels equipped with those systems.

Southampton saw a total of 489 cruise ship calls last year, and expects a 0.6% increase to 492 calls in 2023, the company said.