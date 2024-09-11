Call to Develop Data Standards for Maritime Industry

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Marine space needs better data standardisation. Image Credit / Opsealog.

As data and how it is organised looms ever larger in shipping operations, being on the same page when using data is an issue that needs addressing.

That, in essence, is the message of a new paper on the subject from French firm Opsealog.

Developing and implementing data standards is akin to shipping's transformation by containerisation and although there are signs of progress in this area (Smart Maritime Council, Energy LEAP) more needs to be done, according to the firm.

Fragmentation is a major obstacle to development and much of the data currently collected in the shipping and offshore sector not currently creating value due to a lack of standardisation.

"Data standards will be the building blocks to enable companies to collect, integrate, and make sense of their data," Opsealog's founder and managing director, Arnaud Dianoux, said.

"This paves the way for real-time monitoring, predictive analysis, data-driven decision-making and new fuels analysis, enabling owners to build strong businesses for the green and digital era ahead," he added.

Click on the link Creating Value from Data Standardisation to read the report.