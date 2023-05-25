Danish Shipping Elects New Chairman

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Carlsen replaces Jacob Meldgaard, CEO of Torm, after four years as chairman. Image Credit: Danish Shipping

Industry body Danish Shipping has elected a new chairman.

Th Danish organisation has unanimously elected Torben Carlsen, CEO of DFDS, as its new chairman, it said in a statement on its website on Thursday.

The decision was confirmed at its general assembly in Copenhagen earlier in the day. Carlsen replaces Jacob Meldgaard, CEO of Torm, after four years as chairman.

"If there is an industry that is affected by the global situation with trade, security, and geopolitical tensions, it is shipping," Carlsen said in the statement.

"We literally sail to all corners of the world and are therefore among the first to feel the impact when global power dynamics shift.

"Therefore, an unpredictable time awaits us, and I look forward to ensuring the continued success and development of Danish shipping together with the rest of the board and secretariat."