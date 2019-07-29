More Futures Contracts for 0.5% Fuel oil

The Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) is offering more marine fuel futures contracts.

The company first started marketing the contracts in February.

Among the new products are a Rotterdam-based fuel oil differential contract (0.5% Rotterdam barges versus 1% NWE cargoes), an average-price option (0.5% Rotterdam barges) and contracts to cover smaller amounts.

ICE oil markets vice president Jeff Barbuto said he was seeing "increasing liquidity" in the market.

All contracts are settled against SP Global Platts pricing.