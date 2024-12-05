Link CII to IMO Emission Reduction Targets, Says T&E

by Ship & Bunker News Team

German port of Hamburg. File Image / Pixabay.

Linking the Carbon Intensity Index to International Maritime Organisation emissions reduction objectives would give the index heft at a time when.Europe's boxships are falling behind on efficiency measures, according to Brussels-based environmental group Transport & Environment.

Citing European Union figures, T&E found that boxships are emitting more pollution than they did five years ago.

"Recent improvements in ship technology have led to more technical efficiency in new ships, however, T&E's analysis shows that under real life conditions, Europe's container ships pollute just as much on average as they did back in 2018."

The environmental group said that slow steaming is a surefire way of improving ship efficiency.

"The biggest improvements in efficiency come from sailing slower," Jacob Armstrong, T&E's shipping manager said.

Governments need to put in place measures that promote real improvements in efficiency, Armstrong added.

"The European Commission could propose an energy efficiency measure that limits ship speeds and promotes technologies like wind-assistance, through applying the global carbon efficiency measure (CII) to ships calling at European ports," T&E said.

And aligning the CII to IMO targets would add further weight to the measure, it said.