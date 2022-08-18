Fujairah July Bunker Sales Lose 3% on Year

Bunker sales at the Middle Eastern hub of Fujairah lost 3% on the year last month.

Total sales excluding lubricants sank by 3% on the year to 665,128 m3 in July, according to the latest data from the Fujairah Oil Industry Zone and price reporting agency S&P Global Commodity Insights.

The total was up by 2.7% from May's level, which had been the lowest in three months.

Singapore's total sales gained 1.4% on the year last month, while Panama's jumped by 18.8%.

180 CST VLSFO sales in Fujairah sank by 85% on the year to 262 m3, 380 CST VLSFO dropped by 3% to 518,374 m3, HSFO fell by 6.3% to 112,223 m3, MGO declined by 27.4% to 1,032 m3 and LSMGO rallied by 18.1% to 33,237 m3.

HSFO took a 16.9% share of the total market last month, down from 17.5% a year earlier.