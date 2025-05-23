Shell Bunkers Cruise Ship with LNG in Barcelona

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Shell provides LNG bunkering services at 26 locations worldwide. Image Credit: Dexter Belmar / LinkedIn

Shell has carried out LNG bunkering of TUI Cruises' ship for the first time in the Spanish port of Barcelona.

The bunkering of Mein Schiff Relax was carried out by the LNG bunker barge - Haugesund Knutsen, Dexter Belmar, GM and head of global downstream LNG at Shell, said in a LinkedIn post on Thursday.

Barcelona is one of the leading cruise ports in the Mediterranean region, where Shell is an active bunker supplier.

Apart from Barcelona, Shell offers LNG bunkering services at 26 locations worldwide. These include major cruise ports such as the Bahamas, Barcelona, Canaveral, Everglades, Jamaica, Miami, Singapore, Southampton and Tenerife.

LNG demand is gradually picking up as more dual-fuel LNG ships join the global fleet.

Shell sold about 1.1 million mt of LNG bunkers in 2024, nearly twice the volume recorded in 2023.

The firm projects LNG bunker demand to touch 16 million mt/year by 2030.