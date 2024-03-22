Montfort to Scale Up Fujairah Bunker Business

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Montfort's Fujairah refinery produces more than 30 million barrels per year of low-sulfur bunker fuels. Image Credit: Montfort

Commodities firm Montfort is targeting an increase in its bunker market share by adding further barges to its Fujairah operations, and is planning to start selling biofuel blends.

The Montfort Group is fully committed to its marine fuels business in Fujairah and is planning to increase its delivery capacity from 100,000 mt/month to 150,000 mt/month, Mikkel Jacobsen, the firm's head of bunkering, told Ship & Bunker on Friday.

"We have now been operating the Fujairah refinery for nearly nine months and we are confident in our ability to expand our position in the delivered marine fuels market" Jacobsen said.

The company is also currently preparing to enter the biofuels business, and expects to be able to arrange biofuels deliveries in Fujairah from the third quarter of this year onwards.

Montfort completed its acquisition of Uniper Energy DMCC in May 2023. The business, now renamed Fort Energy Refining Middle East DMCC, operates a 65,000 b/d refinery in Fujairah, which produces more than 30 million barrels per year of low sulfur bunker fuels.