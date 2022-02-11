Production to Halt Indefinitely at South Africa's Sapref Refinery Next Month

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The plant represents 35% of South Africa's refining capacity. File Image / Pixabay

Production is to be halted indefinitely at South Africa's largest refinery from next month.

The 180,000 b/d Sapref refinery near Durban has decided to halt production no later than March, with a restart still possible at a later date but with no deadline in mind, news provider The South African reported on Friday, citing comments from the company.

The refinery is a 50-50 joint venture between BP and Shell, and represents 35% of South Africa's refining capacity.

The decision has come to allow consideration of operations for the facility's shareholders, with a sale being the preferred scenario.

If continued for an extended period, the shutdown will be a significant further loss to South African refining after the decision last year to turn the Engen refinery into a storage terminal.