BUNKER JOBS: Trading Firm Seeks Head Trader in Dubai

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Recruitment firm Imperium Commodity Search is looking for candidates for the role. Image Credit: Imperium Commodity Search

An independent global bunker trading firm is seeking to hire a head trader in Dubai.

Recruitment firm Imperium Commodity Search highlighted the open role in a LinkedIn post on Wednesday, without naming the hiring company.

The employer is looking for candidates with at least four years of experience in back-to-back trading and a good relationship with suppliers and port authorities in the UAE, Imperium said in the post.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Responsible for developing relations with Suppliers within major ports across the UAE and Middle East

Build relationships with Customers (Shipowners, Charterers, Operators, Brokers,) within the Middle East and Asia

Back to Back trading of Bunkers / Marine Fuels / LSFO / MGO and lubricants to global portfolio of Clients

Produce daily pricing and market reports for the region and global bunker markets for clients and suppliers

Responsible for maintaining account receivables and payments related to Bunker trades, whilst monitoring all enquiries

Business development, Identifying new market opportunities to increase marker share and revenue for the company within the marine fuels sector

For more information, click here.