EMEA News
BUNKER JOBS: Trading Firm Seeks Head Trader in Dubai
Wednesday February 22, 2023
Recruitment firm Imperium Commodity Search is looking for candidates for the role. Image Credit: Imperium Commodity Search
An independent global bunker trading firm is seeking to hire a head trader in Dubai.
Recruitment firm Imperium Commodity Search highlighted the open role in a LinkedIn post on Wednesday, without naming the hiring company.
The employer is looking for candidates with at least four years of experience in back-to-back trading and a good relationship with suppliers and port authorities in the UAE, Imperium said in the post.
The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:
- Responsible for developing relations with Suppliers within major ports across the UAE and Middle East
- Build relationships with Customers (Shipowners, Charterers, Operators, Brokers,) within the Middle East and Asia
- Back to Back trading of Bunkers / Marine Fuels / LSFO / MGO and lubricants to global portfolio of Clients
- Produce daily pricing and market reports for the region and global bunker markets for clients and suppliers
- Responsible for maintaining account receivables and payments related to Bunker trades, whilst monitoring all enquiries
- Business development, Identifying new market opportunities to increase marker share and revenue for the company within the marine fuels sector
For more information, click here.