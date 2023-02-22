BUNKER JOBS: Trading Firm Seeks Head Trader in Dubai

by Ship & Bunker News Team
Wednesday February 22, 2023

An independent global bunker trading firm is seeking to hire a head trader in Dubai.

Recruitment firm Imperium Commodity Search highlighted the open role in a LinkedIn post on Wednesday, without naming the hiring company.

The employer is looking for candidates with at least four years of experience in back-to-back trading and a good relationship with suppliers and port authorities in the UAE, Imperium said in the post.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

  • Responsible for developing relations with Suppliers within major ports across the UAE and Middle East
  • Build relationships with Customers (Shipowners, Charterers, Operators, Brokers,) within the Middle East and Asia
  • Back to Back trading of Bunkers / Marine Fuels / LSFO / MGO and lubricants to global portfolio of Clients
  • Produce daily pricing and market reports for the region and global bunker markets for clients and suppliers
  • Responsible for maintaining account receivables and payments related to Bunker trades, whilst monitoring all enquiries
  • Business development, Identifying new market opportunities to increase marker share and revenue for the company within the marine fuels sector

For more information, click here.

Ship & Bunker News Team
To contact the editor responsible for this story email us at editor@shipandbunker.com