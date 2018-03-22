Premium for Cepsa's 0.50%S IMO2020 Bunkers Could Be as Low as $120/Mt over HSFO

Product will be available in Spanish ports with a viscosity of around 200 cSt. File Image / Pixabay

Cepsa has become the latest player to unveil plans to produce a 0.50% maximum sulfur bunker fuel blend ready for January 1, 2020 when the new "IMO2020" global sulfur cap comes info force.

The product could be priced for as little as $120/mt above HSFO - a point presumably of particular interest to those considering compliance through the use of scrubbers and continued use of HSFO bunkers.

Speaking at this week's IBIA Africa Bunkering Conference in Tenerife, the supplier says it will produce a single product with a viscosity of around 200 cSt.

It will be available in Spanish ports with an expected initial pricing at around $110 to $130/mt below MGO, and at a premium to HSFO of $120 to $190/mt, Platts quoted bunker trader Juan Berenguer, who was speaking at the event, as saying.

Cepsa joins a host of other suppliers who this year have unveiled plans to produce such IMO2020 compliant products.

ExxonMobil, for example, says it plans to introduce "more than two, but less than 42" of such fuels.