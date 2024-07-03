EMEA News
BUNKER JOBS: WFS Seeks Marine Operations Support Specialist in Dubai
Wednesday July 3, 2024
The company is looking for candidates with at least two or three years of experience in agency or port operations. Image Credit: World Fuel Services
Global fuel supplier World Fuel Services is seeking to hire a marine operations support specialist in Dubai.
The company is looking for candidates with at least two or three years of experience in agency or port operations, it said in a job advertisement last week.
The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:
- Be the glue that connects our agents, brokers, suppliers, and surveyors – ensuring seamless bunker deliveries.
- Track vessels like a pro using MINT/Lloyds software (bonus points if you know it!).
- Keep our internal team informed with daily operations reports.
- Deal with claims efficiently and manage post-fixture logistics.
- Become a pricing whiz and build strong relationships with our supplier ops teams.
- Occasionally, you'll be needed for port visits, adding a touch of variety to your day.
- Be available for phone calls after hours for any urgent operational issues.
