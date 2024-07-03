BUNKER JOBS: WFS Seeks Marine Operations Support Specialist in Dubai

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company is looking for candidates with at least two or three years of experience in agency or port operations. Image Credit: World Fuel Services

Global fuel supplier World Fuel Services is seeking to hire a marine operations support specialist in Dubai.

The company is looking for candidates with at least two or three years of experience in agency or port operations, it said in a job advertisement last week.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Be the glue that connects our agents, brokers, suppliers, and surveyors – ensuring seamless bunker deliveries.

Track vessels like a pro using MINT/Lloyds software (bonus points if you know it!).

Keep our internal team informed with daily operations reports.

Deal with claims efficiently and manage post-fixture logistics.

Become a pricing whiz and build strong relationships with our supplier ops teams.

Occasionally, you'll be needed for port visits, adding a touch of variety to your day.

Be available for phone calls after hours for any urgent operational issues.

For more information, click here.