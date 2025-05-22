Finnlines Launches Low-Carbon Shipment Service for Customers

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Finnlines joins a growing number of shipping firms offering low-carbon shipment services for customers. Image Credit: Finnlines

Finnish ship operator Finnlines has introduced a low-carbon shipping service- Green Lane shipments, where customers will be able to transport cargo on Finnlines' ships powered by electricity or biofuels.

Customers will be able to opt for the electric-powered shipment service for the Finland's Naantali – Sweden's Kapellskär route, where Finnlines operates two hybrid ships, Finnlines said in a statement on its website on Thursday.

In addition, biofuel-powered shipping options will be available on several routes, including Naantali–Kapellskär, Malmö–Travemünde, Malmö–Świnoujście, and Hanko–Gdynia.

The offering is expected to use a mass balance system, where carbon reduction benefits from the use of electricity or biofuels are allocated to customers' shipments, even if individual sailings are not fully powered by those fuels.

The Green Lane initiative is designed to help cargo owners reduce their Scope 3 emissions, which are indirect emissions that occur throughout a company's value chain, including from sea transportation.

Finnlines joins a growing number of shipping companies introducing low-emission services to support supply chain decarbonization. Firms such as AP Moller-Maersk have launched similar programmes to help customers reduce emissions from sea transport.

Looking ahead, Finnlines may also offer methanol-fuelled shipments. The company has ordered three methanol-capable vessels, which are expected to enter service on the Helsinki–Travemünde route between 2028 and 2029.