Oilmar Hires Bunker Trader in South Africa

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Littlejohn was previously a bunker trader for Arte Bunkering in South Africa. Image Credit: Malcolm Littlejohn / LinkedIn

Shipping and marine fuels firm Oilmar Shipping and Chartering DMCC has hired a new bunker trader in South Africa.

Malcolm Littlejohn has joined the company as a bunker trader in South Africa as of this month, he said in a LinkedIn post last week.

Littlejohn was previously a bunker trader for Arte Bunkering in South Africa from July to December of last year, and had earlier served in various bunker-industry roles in the country for companies including Petro-Chem Consultants, MOOV Fuel and Lubricants and Amoil International.

Oilmar has expanded its presence in the bunker industry significantly over the past two years, and in August 2023 launched a bunker trading and broking operation in the Americas.