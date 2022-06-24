GAC Norway Joins Hydroden Marine Fuel Research Project

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Norway: looking closely at alternative fuels for shippiing. File Image / Pixabay.

The Norwegian branch of bunker firm GAC Norway will lend knowledge and experience to a Norwegian initiative exploring the possibilities of hydrogen as marine fuel.

The project, called HyValue, aims to better understand the production of hydrogen energy carriers.

The firm said it will tap into "the wider GAC Group's experience and expertise of low carbon and sustainable bunker fuels to support the initiative" which will examine development strategies for the storage, handling and bunkering of hydrogen in maritime applications.

In addition, the project will promote the advantages of the alternative fuel source for shipping by developing maritime logistics and supply chain mechanisms.

HyValue is led by research institute Norce. The work is government funded with NOK15 million ($1.5m) annually running until 2030.