BUNKER JOBS: World Fuel Services Seeks Bunker Trader in Europe

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The role could be based in a variety of WFS offices across Europe. Image Credit: World Fuel Services

Global marine fuel supplier World Fuel Services is seeking to hire a bunker trader in Europe.

The company is looking for candidates with marine fuel sales experience and knowledge of the market dynamics of commodities or shipping, it said in job advertisement on LinkedIn. The role could be based in the UK, Switzerland, the Netherlands, Italy, Spain or Denmark.

The post lists the following duties and responsibilities for the role:

Development of new customer accounts and/or further penetrating business with existing customers

Requirement management for existing customers

Proactively prospect for new business opportunities from new customers – research and analyse client opportunities and develop/implement action plans for attaining the new business

Analyse and disseminate appropriate market information to identify new business opportunities

Frequently visit existing and new customers

Maintain a database of active customer targets and prospects

Be a reliable point of contact for customer requests and transactions

Monitor customer use of credit line and credit exposure

Assist in operational/logistic support where needed (supplier service, fuel delivery coordination, claims resolution and ensure optimal customer satisfaction)

For more information, click here.