IMO2020: Energy Petrol to Begin Istanbul 0.50%S VLSFO Supply from Oct 1

Mustafa Muhtaroglu, Founder and CEO, Energy Petrol - Image Credit: Mustafa Muhtaroglu

Turkish physical bunker supplier Energy Petrol will begin supply of 0.50% max sulfur IMO2020 grade VLSFO bunkers from October 1, Founder and CEO Mustafa Muhtaroglu has told Ship & Bunker.

"Thanks to the state of art Altıntel terminal at GEBZE where we have 17 tanks, we have converted four tanks for 0.5% sulfur fuel. We have also already cleaned two of our 10 bunker barges for 0.50% sulfur bunkers so we are ready by all means,” said Muhtaroglu.

"As we have enough tanks, we are also able to supply HSFO in 2020 for contracted customers.”

Energy Petrol is understood to be the first supplier to offer VLSFO in the Turkish market, with Muhtaroglu saying they had brought forward their IMO2020 supply plans as traditional HSFO is disappearing from the market earlier than expected.

Energy Petrol is the latest in a growing number of players announcing plans to offer 0.50% sulfur bunkers, with reports indicating shipowners are also bringing forward plans to switch to the new IMO2020 grade fuel.

Established in 1997, the supplier's sales volumes make up around 14% of the Turkish market.