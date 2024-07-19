Lhyfe and Elyse Energy Plan Green Methanol Bunker Production

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The two firms have signed a deal to carry out a feasibility study on the setting-up of a synthetic methanol production facility at the French port of Nantes Saint-Nazaire. File Image / Pixabay

Low-carbon energy firms Lhyfe and Elyse Energy are set to join forces to produce green methanol for use as a bunker fuel.

The two firms have signed a deal to carry out a feasibility study on the setting-up of a synthetic methanol production facility at the French port of Nantes Saint-Nazaire, Lhyfe said in a statement on its website this week.

The plant's output would be geared towards the decarbonisation of maritime transport.

"E-methanol is a clean fuel that can be used to decarbonise maritime transport, which represents a key industrial and technological challenge for achieving the dual objectives of carbon neutrality and moving away from fossil fuels," the company said in the statement.

"Implementation of the project will be subject to the conclusions of this study, the granting of operating licences and building permits, and financial investment decisions."

The companies plan to prepare a presentation on the project by September.