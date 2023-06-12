OCI Global to Supply Green Methanol for Maersk Ship on First Voyage

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Maersk Soltice. Image Credit / OCI/Maersk.

A dual-fuel Maersk ship -- the first green methanol powered box ship -- is to make its first voyage from South Korea this summer with green methanol supplied by OCI Global.

The vessel will be bunkered at several major ports with OCI's trademark fuel, HyFuels, as it heads to northern Europe.

"This voyage is an important milestone in the expansion of OCI's renewable and low-carbon fuels

business," OCI said in a statement.

"As the maritime industry navigates increased regulation to accelerate decarbonization, such as the FuelEU Maritime initiative, OCI anticipates incremental global demand for methanol at 4 million tonnes per year in the next five years, based on current orders from the marine sector."

Netherlands-based OCI is a big player in the development of green methanol in vehicle fuels and is expanding its range of low-carbon and green methanol products, the company said.

"OCI HyFuels [is] the only large-scale green methanol solution for road and bunker," said Bashir Lebada, OCI Methanol/HyFuels chief executive.

"We welcome our partnership with Maersk and their leadership in decarbonizing the maritime sector; their early focus on methanol and conviction to order vessels.

"This also highlights our distribution system and last mile capabilities where we will continue to leverage our road fuel logistics and fuel blending system, and add to our green bunker barge fleet as demand grows."

The term green methanol refers to the fact that the fuel has been produced using renewable energy.