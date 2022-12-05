Lukoil Refinery in Sicily May Be Sold: Report

by Ship & Bunker News Team

US interest: in the air. File Image / Pixabay.

The future of the Lukoil-owned refinery in southern Italy may be decided by a private sale.

The unit could go by the end of the year, according to the plant's manager as cited by Reuters.

A US buyer has been mooted to be showing interest, according to the report.

The European Union embargo on seaborne Russian oil exports which would curtail its supplies of crude oil has brought the plant's future into sharp focus.

The manager indicated that there is sufficient non-Russian supply to keep the refinery going for "several months".

Among the possible outcomes for the unit, some sort of intervention by the Italian government is now thought to be less likely.

The EU ban came into force on 5 December.