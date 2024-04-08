Peninsula Appoints Supply Trader in Dubai

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The new supply trader has worked for Peninsula since October 2022. File Image / Pixabay

Global marine fuel supplier and trading firm Peninsula has appointed a new supply trader in Dubai.

Christian Navalon Carbonini has been appointed to the role of supply trader in Dubai as of this month, he said in an update to his LinkedIn profile on Sunday.

The new supply trader has worked for Peninsula since October 2022, serving previously as a product control analyst in Gibraltar.

He had previously worked as a derivatives analyst for Banco Santander from 2021 to 2022, and as a financial analyst for BP from 2019 to 2021.

Peninsula announced the opening of its Dubai office and launch of a physical supply operation at Fujairah in September 2022.