Vitol Bunkers Launches Jebel Ali Physical Supply Operation

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Jebel Ali in the UAE is the Middle East's largest container port. File Image / Pixabay

Marine fuel supplier Vitol Bunkers has expanded its physical supply footprint to Jebel Ali.

The firm has launched physical supply operations at Jebel Ali and the Port Rashid Cruise Terminal in Dubai as of this month, it said in an emailed statement on Thursday.

As well as conventional marine fuels produced at Vitol's Fujairah refinery, the company will also offer biofuel bunker blends sourced from its global portfolio, a representative told Ship & Bunker.

"We wish to thank Dubai Maritime City Authority (DMCA), the Government of Dubai and our global strategic customers for their support," the company said in the statement.

"Vitol Bunkers will endeavour to not only support the pivotal position of the UAE as a maritime supply hub, but to assist in its ambitions to be a leader in decarbonisation."