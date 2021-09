Maersk Oil Trading Hires Monjasa's Mikkel Kannegaard

Kannegaard was previously bunker supplier Monjasa's general manager in Europe. Image Credit: Monjasa

Maersk Oil Trading, the bunker supply arm of shipping firm AP Moller-Maersk, has hired a new manager from Monjasa.

Mikkel Kannegaard will serve as head of Maersk Oil Trading in Copenhagen as of this month, he said in an update to his LinkedIn profile on Friday.

Kannegaard was previously bunker supplier Monjasa's general manager in Europe, having been appointed to that role in March 2020 after chief operating officer Svend Mølholt stepped down from covering it on an interim basis.

Maersk Oil Trading covers the approximately 10.3 million mt/year fuel requirement of its parent company's container fleet as well as carrying out some third-party sales.