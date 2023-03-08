EMEA News
BUNKER JOBS: Carnival Maritime Seeks Energy and Fuel Manager in Hamburg
Wednesday March 8, 2023
Carnival Maritime is the marine service unit for the Costa Group. Image Credit: Carnival Maritime
Cruise firm Carnival Maritime is seeking to hire an energy and fuel manager in Hamburg.
The company is looking for candidates with a degree in a shipping-related discipline and at least seven years of experience in shipping, it said in a job advertisement on its website. Carnival Maritime is the marine service unit for the Costa Group.
The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:
- Responsible for coordinating with the Fuel Purchasing team, Chief Engineers and various teams throughout Carnival Maritime to optimize bunker order planning in the short and long term
- Work with the Fuel Analyst to accurately build fuel budgets and forecasts as well as managing financial month end procedures and variance analysis
- Responsible for verifying operational feasibility of future itineraries from a fuel consumption and availability perspective
- Support the Fuel Purchasing team, Chief Engineer and Ship Manager with claims handling (quantity and quality claims)
- Provide out of hours cover for fuel related issues that go beyond FOC remit
For more information, click here.