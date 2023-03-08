BUNKER JOBS: Carnival Maritime Seeks Energy and Fuel Manager in Hamburg

Wednesday March 8, 2023

Cruise firm Carnival Maritime is seeking to hire an energy and fuel manager in Hamburg.

The company is looking for candidates with a degree in a shipping-related discipline and at least seven years of experience in shipping, it said in a job advertisement on its website. Carnival Maritime is the marine service unit for the Costa Group.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

  • Responsible for coordinating with the Fuel Purchasing team, Chief Engineers and various teams throughout Carnival Maritime to optimize bunker order planning in the short and long term
  • Work with the Fuel Analyst to accurately build fuel budgets and forecasts as well as managing financial month end procedures and variance analysis
  • Responsible for verifying operational feasibility of future itineraries from a fuel consumption and availability perspective
  • Support the Fuel Purchasing team, Chief Engineer and Ship Manager with claims handling (quantity and quality claims)
  • Provide out of hours cover for fuel related issues that go beyond FOC remit

