UK Research hub to Focus on Safe Use of Alt Marine Fuels

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Durham: project leader. File Image / Pixabay.

A research initiative focused on maritime decarbonisation was launched last month in the UK.

The UK-MaRes Hub's research brief ranges from looking into alternative bunker fuels and their safe use to low-carbon propulsion and decarbonising port operations.

The initiative will tap into university level research with 13 participating institutions led by Durham University, according to Durham University publication Palatinate.

UK-MaRes Hub director Tony Roskilly said that the work "will harness the depth, breadth and diversity of research being undertaken in the UK to foster collaboration, drive forward innovation and transformation".

Funding for the three-year project has come from a number of sources including the UK government and the International Green Corridor Fund.