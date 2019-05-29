EMEA News
UAE Tanker Attack: Bolton Raises Temperature
Wednesday May 29, 2019
Tanker attack took place off UAE coast. File image/Pixbay.
The attack on four ships -- including a bunker tanker -- off the Fujairah coastline in the United Arab Emirates has been linked to Iran by US National Security Advisor John Bolton.
Bolton's comments, widely reported in the media, came on a visit to Abu Dhabi and were made against a background of rising tension in the region.
"There's no doubt in anybody's mind in Washington who's responsible for this," Bolton was quoted as saying by Agence France-Presse.
Iran has denied any involvement in the incident and called for an investigation.