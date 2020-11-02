Vessel Performance Monitoring Allows for Greater Efficiency Gains

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Royston: whole vessel approach. Image Credit / Royston.

Marine engineer Royston has extended its electronic fuel management system to include all energy sources used onboard ship.

The firm's offer called vessel energy management seeks to optimise a ship's performance by monitoring a range of outputs from propulsion systems and auxiliary power engines, to on-board hotel loads and deck equipment.

Sea trials using the software/sensor package have been completed.

"Traditionally, vessel energy efficiency has largely been considered only on the basis of fuel consumption in relation to propulsion and has rarely included the various other on-board processes," said Neil Graham, Royston's technical director.

"By providing a more comprehensive assessment of vessel energy efficiency, VEM provides the information needed to enable operational performance benefits to be delivered more quickly," he added.

Increasing a ship's efficiency is a way to reduced the shipping sector's carbon footprint.