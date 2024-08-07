Maersk Orders up to Sixty Dual-Fuel Newbuilds

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Maersk: new for old. File Image / Pixabay

Danish shipping giant Maersk is to order between 50 to 60 dual-fuel newbuilds.

The ships will be of various sizes and mix of owned and chartered tonnage, the company said in a statement on its website on Wednesday. Fleet size will remain stable as new ships will replace scrapped vessels.

The ships will run on "a mix of methanol and liquefied gas".

"Once the vessels have been delivered, around 25% of the Maersk fleet will be equipped with dual-fuel engines," the statement added.

The company said that the "exact split of propulsion technologies will be determined considering the future regulatory framework and green fuels supply".

With longer lead times for newbuilds, the orders and charter contracts placed (of 800,000 TEU) will ensure "a steady flow of needed capacity for our network for the years 2026-2030".

The company had previously announced 25 owned, dual-fuel methanol vessels of which five are in service, according to the statement.