BUNKER JOBS: Trading Firm Seeks Bunker Team Leader in London

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Recruitment firm Imperium Commodity Search is seeking candidates for the role. Image Credit: Imperium Commodity Search

An international marine fuel trading firm is seeking to hire a bunker trader team leader in London.

Recruitment firm Imperium Commodity Search highlighted the role in a job advertisement on LinkedIn last week, without naming the hiring company.

The firm is looking for candidates with at least five years of experience in trading marine fuels or lubricants, according to the advertisement.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Responsible for B2B trading of Bunkers, Marine fuels, lubricants, MGO and MFO within the NWE / EMEA region

Day to Day Trading activities servicing key accounts whilst developing new business with shipowners, Operators, Traders and end users

Liaising with the operations and finance departments to ensure all bunker deliveries are handles swiftly and optimizing the credit facilities

Building influential relationships with suppliers within the NWE & European ports

Trading Back 2 Back bunkers developing and leveraging upon an exclusive portfolio

For more information, click here.