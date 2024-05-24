Small-scale LNG Player Seeks to Expand Service

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Dunkirk: aerial view. File Image / Pixabay.

Dunkerque LNG, part of Belgian energy group Fluxys, is keen to develop its small-scale liquified natural gas services at the northern French port of Dunkirk

The company has a truck-loading service and adapted jetty for vessels with a capacity from around 5,000 cubic metres and 3,000 slots a year.

Dunkerque LNG said that is is "actively exploring options to enhance its infrastructure in response to industry demands" in the small-scale LNG market.

Projects under consideration include "the potential construction of additional facilities as well as the expansion of our truck loading services.

"We are keen to better understand the market's interest and expectations regarding these potential developments," the company said.

To this end, it is asking for requests of interest in its small-scale services.