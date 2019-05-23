Scottish Port Gets Bunker Storage Boost

New tank in Aberdeen harbour. Image Credit: Peterson

Peterson says it has doubled its marine gasoil (MGO) storage capacity in Aberdeen, Scotland with the addition of a new tank.

The 4000 m3 tank arrived in Aberdeen Harbour this week and is located at Torry Marine Base.

"We are pleased to be able to bring this new tank, which brings us closer to our ambition of providing reliable fuel supply to every berth we operate, to our customers around Aberdeen," said Chris Coull, Director, Peterson.

"We see Aberdeen Harbour as the long term supply hub for the North Sea and view this as a valuable investment to support the required efficiencies of the modern energy industry."

The tank, a £3 million ($3.8 million) investment, was built in a purpose-built production facility in Rotterdam and shipped to the city for installation.

It will bring Peterson's MGO capacity in Aberdeen to 11,000m3.

The tank will be commissioned and tested over the next two months, and is scheduled to begin use in summer 2019.