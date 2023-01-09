Glander International Bunkering Appoints First Chief Commercial Officer

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Morten Langthjem will be Glander's first chief commercial officer. Image Credit: Glander International Bunkering

Global marine fuel trading firm Glander International Bunkering has appointed its first chief commercial officer.

The firm has promoted Morten Langthjem from managing director in Dubai to chief commercial officer of the group, it said in an emailed statement on Monday.

The company has also hired Alexandros Margaritis as its new managing director in Dubai. Margaritis was previously managing director for Amoil in Durban from October 2019 to this month, and had served a previous stint at Glander from 2011 to 2019.

"Our company has had a fantastic journey so far, and we are ready to develop and execute our new strategy that will further energize our position in the market," Langthjem said in the statement.

"I am eager to be part of this process now, while Alexandros will be steering the Dubai team into new ventures and regional growth."