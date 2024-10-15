Albanian Supplier SBS Adria Adds Sludge and Slops Collection to Services

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The firm's new service, using its barge Winner, will be available at Albanian ports and also at anchorage in Durres Bay or Offshore Porto Romano. Image Credit: SBS Adria

Albanian marine fuel supplier and maritime services provider SBS Adria has added sludge and slops collection to its offering.

The firm's new service, using its barge Winner, will be available at Albanian ports and also at anchorage in Durres Bay or Offshore Porto Romano, the company said in an emailed statement on Monday.

The service complies with MARPOL standards, and can be offered in a single operation together with bunker supply.

"With the addition of sludge and slops collection, SBS Adria is reinforcing its commitment to sustainability while continuing to meet the comprehensive needs of our clients," Michael Wulff, president of the SBS Adria board, said in the statement.

"This service not only complies with international standards but also helps vessels save both time and costs by offering joint bunkering and waste collection services."

For more information on the new service, contact details for SBS Adria are as follows:

Email: sales@sbsadria.com

Phone: +355-692090867