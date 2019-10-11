IMO2020: Lukoil Starts 0.50%S VLSFO Production

Lukoil producing IMO2020 bunkers. Image Credit: Lukoil

Russia's Lukoil has begun production of max 0.50% sulfur VLSFO bunkers at its Volgograd refinery, the company announced today.

The wholly-owned LUKOIL-Volgogradneftepererabotka subsidiary plans to produce about one million tonnes of the IMO2020 grade fuel per year.

This represents a more than doubling from previous indications of its production intentions, which last year pointed to the firm having ambitions of making between 360,000 and 480,000 tonnes of 0.50% material.

Lukoil also produces around one million tonnes of 0.10% sulfur ECA compliant fuel.

The IMO2020 0.50% sulfur cap on marine fuel comes into force from January 1, 2020.