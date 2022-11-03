BUNKER JOBS: Bunker Holding Seeks Legal Counsel in Denmark

The role would preferably be based in one of the firm's offices in Denmark. Image Credit: Bunker Holding

Marine fuels conglomerate Bunker Holding is seeking to hire a contracts and risk management lawyer in Denmark.

The firm is looking for candidates with a solid legal background, and preferably 1-3 years of relevant experience working for an international-oriented in-house corporation or a law firm, it said in a job advertisement on its website.

The advertisement lists the following key responsibilities for the role:

Being part of the contract team working with the trading entities to ensure contract and risk management

Identifying legal and commercial risks and assisting the trading entities teams in coming up with solutions to manage or mitigate the risks

Drafting and negotiation of commercial contracts, tenders and joint ventures

Development of internal procedures and internal learning programs

Claims handling

Building up your knowledge of how the business operates and becoming a trusted adviser, capable of providing legal advice with a deep knowledge of the business

Partnering with and leading the relationship with external legal advisers on each transaction to ensure the best outcome for the business

