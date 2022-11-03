EMEA News
BUNKER JOBS: Bunker Holding Seeks Legal Counsel in Denmark
Thursday November 3, 2022
The role would preferably be based in one of the firm's offices in Denmark. Image Credit: Bunker Holding
Marine fuels conglomerate Bunker Holding is seeking to hire a contracts and risk management lawyer in Denmark.
The firm is looking for candidates with a solid legal background, and preferably 1-3 years of relevant experience working for an international-oriented in-house corporation or a law firm, it said in a job advertisement on its website.
The advertisement lists the following key responsibilities for the role:
- Being part of the contract team working with the trading entities to ensure contract and risk management
- Identifying legal and commercial risks and assisting the trading entities teams in coming up with solutions to manage or mitigate the risks
- Drafting and negotiation of commercial contracts, tenders and joint ventures
- Development of internal procedures and internal learning programs
- Claims handling
- Building up your knowledge of how the business operates and becoming a trusted adviser, capable of providing legal advice with a deep knowledge of the business
- Partnering with and leading the relationship with external legal advisers on each transaction to ensure the best outcome for the business
