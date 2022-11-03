BUNKER JOBS: Bunker Holding Seeks Legal Counsel in Denmark

Thursday November 3, 2022

Marine fuels conglomerate Bunker Holding is seeking to hire a contracts and risk management lawyer in Denmark.

The firm is looking for candidates with a solid legal background, and preferably 1-3 years of relevant experience working for an international-oriented in-house corporation or a law firm, it said in a job advertisement on its website.

The advertisement lists the following key responsibilities for the role:

  • Being part of the contract team working with the trading entities to ensure contract and risk management
  • Identifying legal and commercial risks and assisting the trading entities teams in coming up with solutions to manage or mitigate the risks
  • Drafting and negotiation of commercial contracts, tenders and joint ventures
  • Development of internal procedures and internal learning programs
  • Claims handling
  • Building up your knowledge of how the business operates and becoming a trusted adviser, capable of providing legal advice with a deep knowledge of the business
  • Partnering with and leading the relationship with external legal advisers on each transaction to ensure the best outcome for the business

For more information, click here.

