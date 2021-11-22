EMEA News
BUNKER JOBS: VPS Seeks Customer Service Coordinator in Greece
Monday November 22, 2021
The successful candidate will join VPS's Athens office. Image Credit: VPS
Fuel testing firm VPS is seeking to hire a customer service coordinator for its Athens office.
The company is looking for candidates with at least two years of experience in a similar role, preferably within the maritime industry, it said in a job posting on LinkedIn on Saturday. The candidate will need fluent written and spoken English, and knowledge of Turkish would be an advantage.
The posting lists the following responsibilities for the role:
- Assist sales managers in maintaining regular contact with customers and ensure that services provided are at the highest level and meeting expectations
- Provide sales support in various areas of sales activities, including preparation of presentations and training courses, drawing up contracts/agreements
- Preparing contracts and agreements
- Maintaining client activities in electronic management system, CRM database
- Liaise with technical and accounting department regarding customer testing requirements and other matters
- First point of contact for the customer
- Streamlining sales information and ensuring that accurate and up-to-date information is always accessible by the relevant stakeholders
- Assist in logistics functions of sample kit distribution and sample tracking via SampLogic system and courier systems
