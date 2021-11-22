BUNKER JOBS: VPS Seeks Customer Service Coordinator in Greece

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The successful candidate will join VPS's Athens office. Image Credit: VPS

Fuel testing firm VPS is seeking to hire a customer service coordinator for its Athens office.

The company is looking for candidates with at least two years of experience in a similar role, preferably within the maritime industry, it said in a job posting on LinkedIn on Saturday. The candidate will need fluent written and spoken English, and knowledge of Turkish would be an advantage.

The posting lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Assist sales managers in maintaining regular contact with customers and ensure that services provided are at the highest level and meeting expectations

Provide sales support in various areas of sales activities, including preparation of presentations and training courses, drawing up contracts/agreements

Preparing contracts and agreements

Maintaining client activities in electronic management system, CRM database

Liaise with technical and accounting department regarding customer testing requirements and other matters

First point of contact for the customer

Streamlining sales information and ensuring that accurate and up-to-date information is always accessible by the relevant stakeholders

Assist in logistics functions of sample kit distribution and sample tracking via SampLogic system and courier systems

